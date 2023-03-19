Contrasting MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

MFA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.45, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a consensus price target of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial -$83.91 million -10.93 -$231.58 million ($2.56) -3.52 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MFA Financial and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Irish Residential Properties REIT has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial -48.00% -1.66% -0.37% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

(Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.