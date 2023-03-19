ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

ECN opened at C$3.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.52. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. The company has a market cap of C$876.01 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

