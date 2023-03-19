Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

CAR.UN opened at C$46.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 660.00, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

