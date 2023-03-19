Brokerages Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price at $18.14

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock worth $21,878,194. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Freshworks by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

