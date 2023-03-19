Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT at $46.70

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.70.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,473,552.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $138,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.