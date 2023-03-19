Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT at $46.70

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.70.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $184,181.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,473,552.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $138,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 14.23. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.