Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $6.55

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rent the Runway news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the sale, the executive now owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $115,966. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Stock Down 7.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $167.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

