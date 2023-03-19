Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,352,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,979,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.