Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.77.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.