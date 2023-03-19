Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Calfrac Well Services traded as low as C$3.98 and last traded at C$4.05. 160,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 100,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.70.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,319,165.50. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$319.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.09.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.