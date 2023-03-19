CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CTO opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,982.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Albright bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,802.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,870 shares of company stock worth $947,919 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

