Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.