BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

