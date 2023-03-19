Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $7.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:NU opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

