Morgan Stanley Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $304.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $255.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.32.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $257.25 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

