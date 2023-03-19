Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REE. BTIG Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

About REE Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in REE Automotive by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the period. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

