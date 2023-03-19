Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REE. BTIG Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.
REE Automotive Stock Performance
NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
