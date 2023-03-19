Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.