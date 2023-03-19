Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to $8.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

