Wells Fargo & Company Raises UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $20.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.