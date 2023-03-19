Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $7.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.18%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 304,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

