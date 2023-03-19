Wells Fargo & Company Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $26.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLG. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $23.57 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

