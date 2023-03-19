Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

