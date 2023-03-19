Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kilroy Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

