Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

