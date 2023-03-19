Brokerages Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Target Price at $85.50

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEX. Stephens upped their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $1,483,079. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 35.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.