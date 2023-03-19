Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$373.65 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.