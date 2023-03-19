Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

