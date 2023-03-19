WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.18.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 11,132 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $1,845,685.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,044,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

