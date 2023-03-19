VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

About VOC Energy Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.