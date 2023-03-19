VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
