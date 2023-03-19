Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $118.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.46. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.