StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

