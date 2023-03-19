StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WALGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.