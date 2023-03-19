StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $130.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -9.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $113,490.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,889. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.