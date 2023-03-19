Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.56.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 214.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.