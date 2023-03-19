StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.36.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.68. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

Institutional Trading of WEX

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

