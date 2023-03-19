Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after buying an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 395.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

