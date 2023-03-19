StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE:WK opened at $95.32 on Thursday. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,249 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

