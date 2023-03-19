NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

