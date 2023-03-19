Analysts Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT at $10.75

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a PE ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

