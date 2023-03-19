Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $124.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE WMS opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

