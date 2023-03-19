Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $4.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

RIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $253.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

