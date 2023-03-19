Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT at $19.25

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $129,165 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

ATRA stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.