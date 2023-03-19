Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Target Price at $144.00

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average is $144.18.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $32,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile



Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

