StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $320.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.49. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $461.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,748,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

