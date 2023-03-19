Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $6.14

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,872,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 47.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,752,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,095 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

