StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

