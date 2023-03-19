Brokerages Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) PT at $28.00

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

EngageSmart stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.10 and a beta of 0.52.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $634,685.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,767.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 34,892 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $634,685.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,767.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,284,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,416,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

