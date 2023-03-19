Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) vs. InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Financial Comparison

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and InVivo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$7.98 million ($0.97) -6.29 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.49 million ($8.14) -0.12

Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -281.32% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -77.46% -62.83%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Biostage and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Biostage has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Biostage and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

