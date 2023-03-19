Contrasting Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) & Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verastem and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $2.60 million 35.23 -$71.20 million ($0.38) -1.20 Timber Pharmaceuticals $890,000.00 8.26 -$10.64 million ($14.02) -0.18

Timber Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verastem. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timber Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 5 0 3.00 Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verastem and Timber Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Verastem currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 831.00%. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,892.03%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verastem.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem N/A -124.62% -69.85% Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -177.39% -105.08%

Risk and Volatility

Verastem has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Verastem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verastem beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verastem



Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals



Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

