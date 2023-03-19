Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $12.00

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.50. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 674,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 759,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PlayAGS by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,490 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

