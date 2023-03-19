Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $12.00

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
PlayAGS Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:AGS opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.50. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
