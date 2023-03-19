Head-To-Head Comparison: OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OGE Energy and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 7 0 0 2.00 Altus Power 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

OGE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 121.82%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than OGE Energy.

This table compares OGE Energy and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $3.38 billion 2.12 $665.70 million $3.31 10.78 Altus Power $71.80 million 12.26 $5.91 million ($0.02) -274.86

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 19.72% 15.33% 5.21% Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18%

Volatility and Risk

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Altus Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment operations are conducted through OG&E, which generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E’s rates are subject to regulation by the OCC, the APSC, and the FERC. OG&E was incorporated in 1902 under the laws of the Oklahoma Territory and is a wholly owned subsidiary of OGE Energy. OG&E is an electric utility with franchised service territory in Oklahoma, as well as Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the surrounding communities. OG&E sold its retail natural gas business in 1928 and is no longer engaged in the natural gas distribution business. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment represents OGE Energy’s investment in Energy Transfer’s equity securities. The investment in Energy Transfer’s equity securities is held through wholly owned subsidi

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.