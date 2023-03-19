Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $107.25

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday.

INGR opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

