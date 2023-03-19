Contrasting EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and MassRoots, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 3 4 0 2.57 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.72%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -6.04% -23.07% -14.98% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares EverQuote and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.8% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and MassRoots’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $404.13 million 0.99 -$24.42 million ($0.77) -15.95 MassRoots $10,000.00 52,486.46 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EverQuote beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

